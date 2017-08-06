Yoga becoming a Sunday morning tradition in Troy

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local fitness studio offered a free yoga class in Riverfront Park in Troy Saturday morning.

On sundays people stretch out in Riverfront Park in Troy, as various studios from around the area come out to offer a free yoga class open to the public.

Andrew Kasius from Heartspace Yoga has been offering free classes in the park for four years and he says sharing his practice is his passion.

“I love it it’s something I personally love and people really enjoy coming out and doing something very peaceful something that’s very good for yourself and also being part of a large group,” Kasius said.

Every weekend hundreds gather in the park for some stress relieving exercise under the sun.

“The first year four years we were happy if we saw 50 people come out and then the second year we started to see one hundred people and then we were mid two hundreds and then this season we’ve been getting about 250 plus,” Kasius said. “Sea to sea its people doing yoga, it’s pretty impressive.”

People of all ages at all different levels get their Zen on in Troy.

I think it creates something a little bit different on Sundays for people who live downtown and people who want to come downtown for a little something different,” said Katie, a participant

Yoga is offered every Sunday out here during the summer months at 9 a.m. and all are welcome.