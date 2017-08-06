Troy infrastructure project finally concludes

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Water woes for people living in parts of Troy are about to come to an end with the completion of a water line repair project.

The $3.4 million state funded project will expand about one mile of Troy’s drinking water system after a 33 inch steel line ruptured back in January of 2016.

On Tuesday, Mayor Patrick Madden will host a valve key turning ceremony symbolizing the completion of the project.

The end to the construction…also welcomes relief for commuters who dealt with traffic backups as the streets were being worked on.