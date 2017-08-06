Saratoga County, top county in NYS new investment

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new report revealing Saratoga County is number one for new investment in New York State.

That’s according to Smart Asset, an internet personal finance company based in New York City.

No other Capital Region counties were included in the Top 10 rankings.

The article ranks the counties based on gross domestic product and business growth.

On its website, Smart Asset says:

“Our study aims to capture the places across the country that are receiving the most incoming investments in business, real estate, government and the local economy as a whole,”