Saratoga County, top county in NYS new investment

Web Staff Published:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new report revealing Saratoga County is number one for new investment in New York State.

That’s according to Smart Asset, an internet personal finance company based in New York City.

No other Capital Region counties were included in the Top 10 rankings.

The article ranks the counties based on gross domestic product and business growth.

On its website, Smart Asset says:

“Our study aims to capture the places across the country that are receiving the most incoming investments in business, real estate, government and the local economy as a whole,”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s