Peerless Pool closes early in Saratoga for multi-million dollar renovation

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People are upset a public swimming pool will close three weeks early for renovations.

A plaque at the gate of the Peerless Pool says the state opened the facility back in 1962, when the governor was Nelson Rockefeller.

Now decades later this complex will be getting a facelift.

Families are getting their last dips in Peerless Pool for the summer.

On Monday, August 14th, the state will be closing the complex for a multi-million dollar renovation.

Officials have revealed few details but say the bathhouse was built more than half a century ago and is in poor condition.

While some people are excited for the upgrades, others say they don’t have other options to go swimming.

“They can really wait until the season is over. It’s still warm, pretty warm after the season is done and is going into fall,” said Nicole Rodriguez of Albany.

Victoria Pool is the only other public pool in Saratoga Springs but is much smaller and more expensive to get in.

“They’re not closing forever so it’s really not, I don’t think it’s a big deal. I think that we can figure it out for the rest of the summer. We still can have fun,” said Alexandria Knight of Schenectady.

This Tuesday the NYS Parks Commissioner will reveal the details of the renovation and when it’s expected to reopen to the public.