MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking to adopt a new feline friend, Sunday may be the day to do it.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society announced it will not charge adoption fees on cats three-years-old and older.

They say it’s thanks to a generous supporter.

The promotion runs through the end of business on Sunday at all Mohawk Hudson Humane Society locations.

For more information visit: https://mohawkhumane.org/