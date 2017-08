ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People living in the Rotterdam area on high alert, after police respond to a number of attempted burglaries in the area.

Police tell NEWS10 ABC they are getting an alarming amount of calls at night.

People who live in the area reporting attempted break-ins.

The Rotterdam Police Department is urging everyone in the area to make sure their doors are locked.

If residents see any suspicious activity, they are asked to report it immediately.