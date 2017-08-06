Body of man found in Bash Bish Falls, finally recovered

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – The body of Aiden Campion-Pratt, who slipped off a rock at Bash Bish Falls on July 28th has been recovered.

Initially, the body was not able to be recovered due to its location within the falls.

The body apparently became dislodged by natural means from the crevice, in which it had been trapped and was captured by netting placed in a pool below the crevice.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Holyoke for an examination Sunday.