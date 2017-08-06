Body of man found in Bash Bish Falls, finally recovered

Web Staff Published:

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – The body of Aiden Campion-Pratt, who slipped off a rock at Bash Bish Falls on July 28th has been recovered.

Initially, the body was not able to be recovered due to its location within the falls.

The body apparently became dislodged by natural means from the crevice, in which it had been trapped and was captured by netting placed in a pool below the crevice.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Holyoke for an examination Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s