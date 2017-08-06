2017 JCC Maccabi Games to take place in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday night at the Times Union Center, people gather for an event that draws hundreds of Jewish athletes and coaches from around the world to the Capital Region.

The Capital Region JCC Maccabi held their opening ceremonies at 7 p.m.

The Maccabi Games are an Olympic style sporting competition held for Jewish athletes that are between the age of 13 and 16.

There will be 21 delegations from around the world competing in various sporting events ranging from basketball and hockey to swimming and golf.

The athletes will be competing in various venues throughout the Capital Region, starting Sunday night and ending on August 11.