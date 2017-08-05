Vermont Day at Fenway Park honors the Green Mountain State, state trooper

BOSTON (NEWS10) – In the spirit of providing a day for all New England States, the Green Mountain State has their day at Fenway Park, Saturday evening.

Governor Phil Scott will be in attendance, including members of Vermont organization awarded the Red Sox Impact Award and a Hinesburg teenager will perform the National Anthem.

For some, going to your first baseball game is a moment you’ll never forget.

“We’re here and it’s amazing. And it’s pretty amazing to have Dan be able to take his little boy to his first Red Sox game,” said Jessica Marcellus, wife of Vermont State Trooper, Dan Marcellus.

But, for Dan Marcellus, his son sawyer’s first game might be Dan’s last game.

Nine months ago, the 14 year Vermont State Trooper was diagnosed with a grade four brain cancer.

His speech was limited, so his wife jessica spoke on his behalf.

“He has been doing pretty well until a few weeks ago, and now I think we might be getting near the end soon,” Marcellus said.

So, at this year’s Vermont Day at Fenway Park, the moment was a family affair.

In addition to his wife and son, his mother Bonnie was by his side.

“Dan has always been a Red Sox fan, we both have, we try to go every year to see the Red Sox play and this was important to him and to us and our family,” Marcellus said.

This year, the family of Red Sox fans took to the field, as Dan threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“Just the memory for me to be able to be here with the two of them, is pretty amazing, so we’re really thankful to be here,” Marcellus said.

Other New England States honored this season include: Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The Boston Red Sox hosted the Chicago White Sox in American League action at “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.”

Red Sox Nation throughout New England and across the country are excited to see the BoSox a top the AL East standings currently.