Vermont Day at Fenway Park honors the Green Mountain State

BOSTON (NEWS10) – In the spirit of providing a day for all New England States, the Green Mountain State has their day at Fenway Park, Saturday evening.

Governor Phil Scott will be in attendance, including members of Vermont organization awarded the Red Sox Impact Award and a Hinesburg teenager will perform the National Anthem.

Other New England States honored this season include: Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The Boston Red Sox are hosting the Chicago White Sox in American League action at “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.”

Red Sox Nation throughout New England and across the country are excited to see the BoSox a top the AL East standings currently.