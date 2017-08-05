Troy Police ask for help identifying suspect in connection with attempted assault, abduction

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with several reported incidents this past week including an attempted assault and abduction.

In the first incident, Troy Police say two women were approached by the suspect around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 in the area of Broadway and 3rd Street in Downtown Troy. The suspect then reportedly committed a lewd act in their presence.

Then, on Wednesday, August 2, two young women were reportedly approached by the suspect around 1:50 p.m. near the gorge on the Poestenkill Creek off Cypress Street in Troy. The man was reportedly performing a lewd act. Police say he then attempted to assault and abduct one of the women. Together they were able to fight off the suspect and escape.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, bald, 6′ 2″: to 6’4″ and weighing 225 to 250 pounds. The man was wearing a black t shirt and long black pants at the time of the broadway incident.

The vehicle associated with the suspect is a black Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in the photos is asked to call Troy Police Detective Russ Clements at 518-270-4666, or the Troy Police Desk at 518-270-4423.

If you see the suspect driving the vehicle, police ask that you call the Rensselaer County 911 Center so officers can be sent to locate the suspect and investigate.

