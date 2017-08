WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga Springs man crashed his vehicle into a sheriff’s cruiser at a Taco Bell.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s said Raymond King was drunk when he failed to put his car in park at the fast food restaurant off Route 50 early this morning.

The car then rolled backwards, striking a Saratoga County Sheriff’s patrol unit.

King was charged with aggravated DWI and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Fortunately no one was injured.