Sheriff’s Office: Saratoga Man charged with DWI after car rolled and hit Sheriff vehicle

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI early Saturday morning.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver complaint called in by a driver at 1:24 a.m. Saturday on Route 50 in the Town of Wilton.

Officials say Ramond King, 48, got out of his car in the Taco Bell parking lot on Route 50 and failed to put the car into park. The car then rolled backward and hit a Sheriff’s patrol unit.

Neither King nor the deputy was injured.

King was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI, DWI, unsafe backing and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail to await further proceedings.

