Several dogs killed in overnight Rensselaer house fire

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10 – Crews battled a large house fire on 10th Street in Rensselaer early Saturday morning.

The fire burned at a house on the 1990 block of 10th Street.

By daybreak Saturday morning the home continued to smolder, but the intense heat from the flames had melted the siding on a neighboring house. Flames could be seen under a car parked in the driveway.

Fire officials at the scene say the only resident home at the time of the fire was taken to the hospital “to get checked out.” He did not suffer any severe injuries.

The only other resident was not home at the time of the fire.

Officials say several dogs were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

