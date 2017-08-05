North Adams Police asking for help finding missing teen last seen Thursday

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The North Adams Police Department is asking for help from the public locating a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Nikita Tillman was reported missing from her home in North Adams. She was last seen at home on Thursday, August 3 around 10:00 p.m. after returning from a friend’s house.

Tillman then left her home at some point overnight. Her parents noticed she was missing around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning.

North Adams police say the search remains active as of Saturday morning. Police are actively following up on a number of tips called in by the public.

Tillman has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 120 pounds and is 5″ 4′ tall.

Anyone with information as to Tillman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Adams Police Department directly at 413-664-4944 ext. 1.