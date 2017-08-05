Hit song ‘Despacito’ becomes most viewed video on YouTube

By Published:
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The music video for the No. 1 hit song “Despacito” has a new record — it’s become the most popular clip on YouTube of all-time with more than three billion views.

YouTube announced Friday that Luis Fonsi’s ubiquitous song with Daddy Yankee has surpassed previous record holder “See You Again,” the song by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth from the “Furious 7” soundtrack.

“Despacito” became an international smash hit this year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The record-breaking video does not include the popular remix with Justin Bieber; that version has been viewed more than 464 million times.

“Despacito” has become the first video to reach three billion views on YouTube. The video is also the most “liked” video on YouTube.

