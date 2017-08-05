Emma Willard School scandal continues to produce more information

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a local boarding school is trying to own up to a dark past, alumnae say administration is still not doing enough.

The all-girls Emma Willard School just released this update to its April report on sexual misconduct, which corrects and reveals new accounts of abuse.

The original report describes a long culture of faculty grooming young women going back the 1950s.

After it came out, many alumnae said it left out details or excluded certain accounts.

They also wanted the school to take more responsibility for what happened in the past.

The addendum reveals a new account, an anonymous report that an alumna and a female school administrator had a consensual relationship during the 2014-2015 school year, but it doesn’t say much more.

Alumnae like, Andrea Hanley said this isn’t helping the school in its goal to be more transparent.

“Seeing something that recent that’s implies that an administrator may still work there is concerning and it certainly is opposite of what the school is saying in their message about wanting to fix the culture and improve the policies,” Hanley said.

Emma Willard didn’t respond to me when asked about this female administrator’s status at the school.