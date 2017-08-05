Drunk driver strikes Warren County probation officer

Web Staff Published:

QUEESNBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Warren County probation officer struck by a drunk driver who had an open container in the car with her.

Police say 61 year old Cynthia Davis of Queensbury was sitting in the driver’s seat of her car at the Warren County probation office for a scheduled appointment this morning.

When probation officers confronted her, she locked herself inside her vehicle after being ordered to get out.

Police say Davis drove her vehicle forward, lightly striking a probation officer.

She was arrested for driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment, and for having an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle with her.

