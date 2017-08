GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glenville Police Department was joined by other departments to greet a wounded officer as he was released from the hospital on Friday.

Glenville Police Officer Benjamin Ferretti was shot when he responded to a call on Pashley Road in Scotia.

After undergoing surgery, Ferretti was released with a warm welcome from fellow men and women in blue.

Police say the suspect Brian Skinner came at officers with a knife. He was shot and killed on the spot.