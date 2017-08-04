Whitney Stakes preview: automatic qualifier for Breeders’ Cup Classic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s almost time for one of the biggest days in horse racing. The $1.2 million Whitney Stakes kicks off at the Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.

This is one of Saratoga’s most historic and prestigious horse races and happens to be the 90th running of the Whitney Stakes.

The race officially goes to post as race number nine at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, but the day will be filled with special events and other races.

The Whitney is what they call a “win and you’re in” qualifier for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, held in November at Del Mar racetrack in California.

But, there are also two additional turf stakes during the day and Saturday will also mark the beginning of the Fasig Tipton festival of racing.

Awards at the festival include “best turned out horse” which goes to the best groomed horse on the track.

NYRA President and CEO Chris Kay says the horses to watch for this year are Gun Runner and Keen Ice.