Where you can watch the solar eclipse in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 21, Americans all over the country will be able to view the solar eclipse.

While only a small band of Americans will be able to view the total eclipse, most will be able to see a partial eclipse.

NASA says the only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses”. Eclipse glasses or viewers should be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 safety standard.

The Capital Region will be able to see 60 to 70 percent coverage of the solar eclipse.

Locations in the Capital Region to watch the Solar Eclipse

MiSci

Guests will be able to view the partial solar eclipse safely through telescopes or eclipse glasses. Live streams of the eclipse will be provided if there is inclement weather.

Cost: Free with admission ($10.50 adults, $7.50 kids 12 and under, $9 seniors 65+, free for MiSci members).

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Planetarium

Red Hook Community Viewing

Guests will be supplied glasses and instruction for safe viewing.

Cost: Free

Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Lawn of Linden Avenue Middle School. An event will be held inside the Community Center if there is inclement weather.

