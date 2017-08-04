Vermont secretary of state still refuses to give voter info

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says he will not submit voter data after receiving a second request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

The information was first requested by the commission’s vice chairman, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, on June 28. The request was put on hold because of a pending lawsuit. Kobach sent another letter requesting the data July 26 after the lawsuit was denied.

The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2hu3sFi) Condos initially said he would provide publicly available information. The secretary has since confirmed the state would not provide any information.

Condos cited security as his concern with sharing the data, saying Vermont has a responsibility to take a “very cautious approach.”

Kobach has said voter information will be kept confidential and secure.