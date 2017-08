WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Watervliet Police say they got a lot of heroin off the streets.

During a traffic stop, police say officers and a K-9 found 190 bags of heroin stuffed underneath the shifter in the car’s center console.

Police arrested 25-year-old Gamalier Rivera and 24-year-old Luis Fontanez-Anes on felony drug charges.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department and Troy Police assisted in the arrest.