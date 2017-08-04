State catches heat for plans to close NY park pool early

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — New York state parks officials are catching some heat for deciding to close a popular public swimming pool three weeks early for renovations.

Louise Goldstein, founder of the Save the Victoria Pool Society, tells local media outlets that a parks employee told her the Peerless Pool at Saratoga Spa State Park will close in mid-August so its restrooms, locker rooms and snack bar can be upgraded.

The pool, which can accommodate more than 1,000 swimmers and is popular with families, typically closes on Labor Day. The park’s website says the pool will close Aug. 14.

The park is also home to the Victoria Pool, which is much smaller and has a higher entrance fee.

State parks officials say the project has to start soon so it’s done by winter. They’ve scheduled a Tuesday news conference to release details.

This story has been corrected to change date of closure to Aug. 14 instead of Aug. 13.