Some fire hydrants aren’t working properly in one local village

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People living on a road in South Glens Falls say they were never told some of the fire hydrants aren’t working properly.

Village officials in South Glens Falls say half a dozen of their fire hydrants aren’t up to par and it has people who live nearby scared for their safety.

Nancy Potter has lived in her home at the corner of Lydia Street and Harrison Avenue for more than 30 years.

“I mean this is our home, everything we have is inside it.”

She found out just this morning that several fire hydrants on Harrison Avenue don’t have the proper water pressure.

“That’s the only one around here that I’m aware of that’s close enough to affect us.”

Just a few doors away, NEWS 10 ABC’S Ayla Ferrone was the first to tell Arizona Tracy about the problem.

“I absolutely would worry if there was a fire and the fire department couldn’t put it out and that makes everyone worry when there are kids involved.”

His nieces live right next door and he says a fire could happen anywhere at any time.

“You never know when there could be a fire or anything like that where they would be needed,” Tracy said.

Village Mayor Harry Gutheil says he was made aware of the problem during a meeting on Wednesday.

“The last few years those things haven’t been taken care of. My position is if we know one is bad we should fix it right away.”

Originally, there were about a dozen hydrants that weren’t working correctly.

“We’ve replaced some and we’re rebuilding others.”

He says if there was a fire the fire department would be able to do its job but the faulty hydrants need to be marked.

“So they could jump to another hydrant. But they should know when they pull up to a hydrant if there’s adequate water or not.”

Potter isn’t convinced she says the hydrant on the corner of her property is the only one she knows of that’s close enough if something were to happen.

“If it doesn’t work then what’s the sense of having it?”

A meeting is being held on Monday in the village to discuss what to do next.