Second arrest made after 11-year-old girl murdered in Central NY

NORWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a second man after an 11-year-old girl was murdered in Central New York.

Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, 34, of Norwich, N.Y., was charged with First Degree Murder on Friday.

James Brower, 36, was arraigned in Chenango County Court and sent back to the county jail.

James Brower (NYSP)

Investigators believe 11-year-old Jacelyn O’Connor, of Morris, N.Y., was raped and smothered on Sunday in Brower’s mobile home in the town of Norwich. She was found deceased at the scene.

The investigation into her death is ongoing.

