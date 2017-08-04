Prosecutors ask for spring retrial of ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver

By Published: Updated:
Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver arrives at the courthouse in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. A jury heard Silver's corruption case boiled down to two conflicting portrayals of the once-powerful Democrat: one as a greedy lawmaker who enriched himself with bribery and another as a seasoned politician who played by the rules regarding outside income. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) – Prosecutors have asked a judge to set a spring retrial date for ex-New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

The government asked the Manhattan federal judge Friday to schedule a trial for March, April or May.

The request comes a day after an appeals court agreed to let Silver’s lawyers ask the U.S. Supreme Court to look at the case. The Supreme Court turns down most requests.

Prosecutors have said that the high court pursuit should not delay any retrial, especially since a key witness is over age 80.

Silver, who’s 73, was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of public corruption charges.

The conviction was overturned last month by the 2nd Circuit. The judges, though, said there was sufficient evidence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s