Million dollar jackpots helping New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Powerball lottery and Mega Millions lottery are at a record number for dueling jackpots in one weekend.

“I’m hoping to win. I’m going to buy maybe five tickets,” Leila Ladicicco, Server at Mike’s Hot Dogs, said.

This weekend you have a chance to win over $600 million dollars if you win both the Powerball lottery and the Mega Millions. While this is great for your pocket, it also helps the state’s education system.

“It accounts for about 14 percent of education and we do fund schools with our money,” Gweneth Dean, New York Lottery Director, said.

Since the lottery in New York drew its first numbers 50 years ago, it has given over $61 billion to the state’s education system. According to the New York Education Department, just last year around $3 billion in lottery funds were appropriated for education purposes.

“It’s giving money back to schools and education is very important to New York,” Dean said.

The funds are also then split into the county’s education departments. For example last year, Albany County received close to $45 million and Monroe County, which includes Rochester received close to $170 million.

“We hope to keep giving these great prizes and seeing these jackpots grow and always giving back to schools,” Dean said.

Also never before in the industry has there been dueling jackpots that are this large. There are so many people who are grabbing their tickets now.

“I would make sure my family is all taken care of and donate some of it. I would open an animal hospital,” Ladicicco said.

“I would pay my bills and buy a new car.”

The Mega Millions drawing is Friday night and the Powerball drawing is Saturday.

Most Common Powerball and Mega Millions numbers

Data: Lottonumbers.com

