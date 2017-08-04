Marissa Bickford-Rice sentenced Friday in Washington County

By Published:

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman who admitted to assaulting her step-daughter leaving her with traumatic brain injuries will be sentenced.

Marissa Bickford-Rice is facing 13 years in prison.

The 22 year old pleaded guilty to violently throwing four year old Kaiden to the ground causing her to hit her head.

Police say they showed up to the Fort Edward home last September to find the little girl unresponsive. Her injuries so severe, she needed to be put on life support.

Both prosecutors and relatives say this was not just a moment of rage; this was part of a longstanding jealousy for the child because they say she thought the family favored the little girl over her.

Little Kaiden was hospitalized for some six months and underwent a skull cap replacement. But, we’re told she is progressing in her recovery.

She now lives with her grandmother.

