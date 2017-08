PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – An area animal shelter has a new method to find pets a new home.

The Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield takes Lily, a Labrador Retriever, on a walk along the main streets.

It’s trying to find the one-year-old dog a forever home by asking people they meet if they’d like a great dog.

So far, lily is still sniffing around for new digs.