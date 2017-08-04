8/4 Pet Connection: Lucy

Lucy is a 5 year old spayed boxer/terrier mix.

My name is Lucy. My owner brought me to the MCSPCA when he could no longer care for me.

You see, I am deaf. I try not to let it slow me down though. I learned some sign language and know some basic hand commands.

I am a laid back girl who loves attention from people. I like to go for walks and I don’t mind being around other dogs my size or older children.

I have been at the MCSPCA since 7/19/17. Why don’t you stop by so I can show off my sign language skills?

Montgomery County SPCA 518-842-8050