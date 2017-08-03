Woman gets 15 months’ jail in suicide text case

Published:
In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, Michelle Carter listens to defense attorney Joseph P. Cataldo argue for an involuntary manslaughter charge against her to be dismissed at Juvenile Court in New Bedford, Mass. Carter, a teenager from Plainville, Mass., is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Friday, July 1, 2016, Carter must stand trial on a manslaughter charge for encouraging Roy to kill himself by sending him dozens of text messages and telling him to "get back in" a truck filled with carbon monoxide fumes. (Peter Pereira/Standard Times via AP, Pool, File)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.

Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June by a judge who said she caused the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III when she told him to “get back in” his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide.

Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz also sentenced Carter on Thursday to five years of probation.

Carter was 17 when Roy died in 2014.

During Carter’s trial, her lawyer argued that Roy was determined to kill himself and nothing Carter did could change that.

Carter faced a maximum sentence of 20 years.

