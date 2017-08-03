Special Counsel Robert Mueller launches grand jury in Russia probe

Robert Mueller
FILE - In this March 12, 2013, file photo, then-FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mueller, hired to look into how the NFL pursued evidence in the Ray Rice abuse case says the league should have investigated the incident more thoroughly before it initially punished the player. Robert Mueller released the report Thursday,jan. 8, 2015, saying that the NFL had substantial information about the case and could have obtained more. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A lawyer for President Donald Trump says he has no reason to believe the president is under federal investigation amid a media report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury as part of his probe.

Attorney John Dowd said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that he had no information suggesting that the president himself is under investigation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Mueller was using a grand jury in Washington. A grand jury is a common vehicle for government investigators to subpoena witnesses and records, though it doesn’t suggest any charges are near. A grand jury in Virginia has been used to gather information on Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

Ty Cobb, special counsel to the president, also says he had no knowledge of a grand jury. He says such matters are typically secret, and the White House “favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly.”

