(NEWS10) – A Microsoft employee created a website that will tell you if your passwords have been leaked online in data breaches.

According to Troy Hunt, the creator of Have I Been Pwned, the data comes from information illegally accessed then released into the public domain. Passwords and other personal information are not stored on the site.

“Data breaches are rampant and many people don’t appreciate the scale or frequency with which they occur,” Hunt said.

