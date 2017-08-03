National disaster medical field training in Schenectady County

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happening Thursday, a massive evacuation operation in Schenectady County.

But, not to worry it’s all a drill.

The medical specialists of the 109th Airlift Wing started the two day training Wednesday at the Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia.

The drill is designed to prepare for a national disaster where local hospitals reach maximum capacity and must send a mass amount of patients to another location so that they can receive appropriate and timely treatment.

It’s a two day training where simulated patients are evaluated and sorted into groups for the hospital that would best treat their condition and then they are stabilized for transport and loaded into a massive C-130 aircraft.

It’s not just members of the National Guard taking part; there are also reps from the Department of Homeland Security and local EMTs and paramedics among others.