Lark BID fundraiser for Madison Avenue fire being held

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four homes are now nothing but dust and rocks in Albany.

More than a dozen people forced to rebuild their lives after a devastating fire on Madison Avenue in Albany last month.

Some personal belongings still among the rubble tossed off to the side.

In the last couple of weeks, the community has stepped up in forces.

The city is spearheading fundraising efforts. So far it raised around $15,000 for the victims.

“You lose everything with something like this,” Daniel Atkins, Lark Street BID, said. “The houses are literally gone at this point, so to have the neighborhood come together as quickly as they did and in such a large group as they did, it just makes me so proud to be in this neighborhood.”

The victims have most of their emergency needs met and now it’s time to start rebuilding.

“Sealy, Serta, and Taft Furniture gave 20 mattresses and we’ve been getting dozens of phone calls for a way people can donate.”

Some people don’t have anywhere to put those items yet. Residents are either still living with family members or staying at a hotel.

When the victims do find their new homes, Pastor Charlie Muller says the community will still be here for them.

“Someone gets displaced and loses their home. It’s going to take a process. Right away people were calling and said I have a couch or I have this and that,” Pastor Muller said.

A fundraiser is being held this Saturday for the victims of the Madison Avenue fire. It is being hosted by The Barge, which is located at 10 Quay Street. The benefit will go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will double as an appreciation day for the Albany Fire Department who spent hours battling the devastating blaze.