Group home supervisor pleads guilty to stealing food stamp benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group home supervisor pleaded guilty to stealing food stamp benefits from disabled residents under her care.

Heather Seahorn, 47, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and second-degree falsifying business records.

From January to August 2015, Seahorn was accused of using food stamps belonging to two residents to make $1,800 in food purchases for herself and her family. She was also accused of using Living Resources’ credit card to buy $800 in groceries for herself.

Seahorn resigned her position with Living Resources in August 2015.

She was released pending her sentencing in October.