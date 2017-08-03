Fundraiser held to help local corrections officer battling cancer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens turn out for fundraiser to help support longtime Albany County corrections officer battling cancer.

It’s one of the toughest questions a person can be faced with.

“What happens if something jumps into your life that you didn’t expect to be there?” Tammy Criscone said.

For Criscone, it’s one she’s determined to answer.

She’s been a corrections officer in Albany County for 17 years. She’s seen a thing or two and fought through some tough battles. But none like the one she’s fighting now.

It all started in October.

Correction Officer Tammy Criscone has dedicated 17yrs to helping others. Now diagnosed w cancer, community steps up to help her.Story@ 10,11 pic.twitter.com/OiTd2Msn9l — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) August 3, 2017

“We went to the doctor thinking she had a sinus infection, basically,” her husband Craig Criscone said.

But even with treatments, it wouldn’t go away.

“It kept coming right back,” she said.

So she went to a primary care unit. It was there she discovered she had been misdiagnosed. It wasn’t a sinus infection. It was a rare type of cancer.

“That kind of puts you in your chair and makes you pull it in for a good thought or two,” she said. “My thought was just – okay, how do you get it out of me and get me back to where I was?”

Since then, Criscone and her family have been in and out of hospitals. She’s received state of the art treatments, but it’s still a long and costly road ahead.

But she won’t be alone.

Thursday night, many came out to Maggie’s Sports Bar to help support her and raise money for her treatment costs.

Rows & rows of people line up tonight to hug Tammy. She has dedicated her life to helping others, even donated a kidney. Now battling cancer pic.twitter.com/WtMWEXt3Z2 — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) August 4, 2017

“We love her, and we care for her,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said.

Criscone has always stepped up to help others in need. She even donated a kidney to a friend.

“That’s why we owe her. To step up and help her any way we can,” Apple said.

Almost 20 years as a corrections officer has taught Criscone how to fight through the toughest times. This is just another battle she has no intentions of losing.

“This is a whole different fight, but it’s a fight with the same result,” she said. “We are going to win in the end.”

If you would like to help, the Albany County Sheriff’s Department is accepting donations.