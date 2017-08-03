Doctors: Drinking hydrogen peroxide can be deadly

MINNEAPOLIS (NEWS10) – Doctors are warning about a growing trend of people drinking hydrogen peroxide.

According to the Star Tribune, six people have been treated in Minnesota for drinking highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide.

People are drinking diluted hydrogen peroxide as a natural treatment for sinus infections, inflammation, and other ailments.

A doctor told the Star Tribune that there is no evidence that drinking hydrogen peroxide has any medical benefits and can be deadly. Drinking it can burn holes in your esophagus and stomach and release oxygen bubbles in your blood stream raising the risk of stroke and seizures.