8th horse dies at Saratoga this year

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A tragedy took place on the track during Thursday’s first race.

A horse went down during the stepplechase and had to be euthanized.

The number five horse Fall Colors suffered the fatal fall jumping over the second fence.

This is the eighth horse to die at Saratoga this year. It’s the second horse this week.

On Monday, Brooklyn Major collapsed and died after the race.

The New York State Gaming Commission keeps a record of all injuries and deaths. Click here to view the data.

 

