Use this tool to see if your water is contaminated

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Environmental Working Group created an interactive database that will tell you the quality of your public drinking water.

EWG says it collected 28 million water records from nearly 50,000 water utilities that serve 280 million people in the United States.

“Americans deserve the fullest picture possible of what’s in their tap water,” said EWG President Ken Cook. “But they won’t get that information from the government or, in many cases, from their utilities.”

Contaminants detected in the nation’s tap water included:

93 linked to an increased risk of cancer. More than 40,000 water systems had detections of known or likely carcinogens exceeding established federal or state health guidelines – levels that pose minimal but real health risks, but are not legally enforceable.

78 associated with brain and nervous system damage.

63 connected to developmental harm to children or fetuses.

45 linked to hormone disruption.

38 that may cause fertility problems.

Use EWG’s Tap Water Database to see what chemicals are in your tap water.