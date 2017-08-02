Spokeswoman: NY Gov. Cuomo’s promise of funding was a ‘joke’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says the Democrat was joking when he said the state would be giving millions of more in funding to help cities revitalize their downtowns.

Cuomo made the remarks Tuesday in Hudson, where he announced that the city was a first-place winner of his downtown revitalization contest, which gives $10 million to 10 winning communities.

He told the large crowd that because so many cities entered the contest, the state would also award second, third and fourth-place prizes, and even mentioned specific dollar amounts for each prize.

On Wednesday a spokeswoman said the governor wasn’t serious but that the comments “did not come off that way.”

The joke may not amuse the many communities that entered the contest but will not win a prize.