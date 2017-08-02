Report: Justice Department to take on affirmative action in college admissions

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The New York Times reports that the Justice Department plans on taking on affirmative action in college admissions.

The internal document outlining the proposed policy was obtained by the New York Times on Tuesday.

The document states that the department will redirect the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to “investigate and sue universities that discriminate against white applicants.”

Kristen Clarke, President of and Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, says this decision would “lay the groundwork to attack policies that help promote racial diversity at colleges and universities.”

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that universities can use affirmative action policies during the admissions process.

In a separate ruling in 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court also ruled that states can ban affirmative action. According to the National Council of State Legislatures, eight states currently ban colleges from considering race in college admissions. Those states include Washington, California, Arizona, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan, New Hampshire, and Florida.