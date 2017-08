SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say a man who got on the Northway going the wrong was driving drunk.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 calls were made reporting a driver heading the wrong way near exit 25.

Officers say they were able to safely stop 39-year-old Richard Ortiz and say he was drunk behind the wheel.

He was ticketed for driving the wrong way and was arrested on a DWI charge.