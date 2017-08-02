Pair accused of causing more than $1K in damages to Whitehall HS

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested two people they say caused more than $1,000 in damages to the Whitehall High School on Wednesday.

Police say when they arrived they found someone made an illegal entry to the school through a rear door.

A 16-year-old and Alan Dufresne Jr., 20, were arrested after a short investigation. They were both charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police say Dufresne and the teen were identified through surveillance footage. They were located in the village and taken into custody without incident.

Police say the pair caused more than $1,500 in damages. They are accused of damaging pool doors, the pool area, the nurses and principal’s office, the vending machines, and damaging a trophy case.

Both were arraigned and remanded to Washington County Jail on $500 cash/$1,000 bond.