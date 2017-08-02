Pa. train derailment raises concerns for those close to tracks in downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A dangerous train derailment in Pennsylvania has many local neighbors on edge.

The train derailed in Bedford County, Pa., but it was on its way to Selkirk. It would have traveled through Albany right behind the Ezra Prentice Homes apartment complex. Residents said it’s too close for comfort.

It’s the sound one mom can’t escape.

“They’re here all night,” she said. “You hear them through the night going boom.”

The train tracks are a few feet from her home.

“I don’t even put pictures up on the wall,” she explained. “The house shakes, and they fall.”

The woman is raising her 16-year-old son at Ezra Prentice Homes. She didn’t want to be identified, but she did want to share her concerns.

Since moving there, she rarely sleeps well.

“I didn’t have as much anxiety as I do now,” she said.

According to reports, 32 rail cars came off tracks in Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning. Some contained hazardous and potentially explosive materials.

Residents near the crash needed to be evacuated.

“That could have been me, my sister, my grandkids, all of us,” another woman said.

A mother in the Ezra Prentice neighborhood reflected on what could have happened.

“Do you see that gate?” she said. “Do you see how close I am to the train? No, that’s really not safe.”

She said she’d like to see further safety measures put in place. Otherwise, the derailment in Pennsylvania could someday be a tragedy in Albany for her and her son.

“He doesn’t get to grow up,” she pondered. “He doesn’t get to go to do college or finish high school or go to prom. That’s scary.”

Neighbors did suggest installing yellow lights that would force trains to slow down when passing through the area.