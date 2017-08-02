Metro Ford donates to early childhood education center

By Published: Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local auto sale company is helping young people with disabilities in the Captial Region with early childhood education.

Metro Ford of Schenectady collected the money from each sale through the month of June. On Wednesday, the organization presented a $4,000 check.

The Early Childhood Education Center is a private non-profit preschool in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy and provides services for any child ages three to five with a disability.

“So that means that we can do these additional things so the children really are included with their peers,” Executive Director at the Early Childhood Education Center, said.

During the check presentation, Schenectady Police Sgt. Matt Dearing and officers Tim Rizzo and Nick Mannix were honored for their support of the education center.

