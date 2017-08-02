Man accused of sending hand grenade to court house appears in court

Related Coverage Police arrest man accused of shipping grenade to Warren County Court

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man charged with making a terroristic threat appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police say Joseph Schutta left a package containing a hand grenade and a threatening letter in front of the Warren County Municipal Center.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says this is not the first time they’ve had problems with Schutta.

He has more than half a dozen mugshots on file with the department for crimes dating back more than a decade.

Wanda and Michael Mabbitt say Schutta moved in next door to them on old Corinth Road in Hadley about a year ago.

“To me, he’s a menace to people.”

“He’s always been in and out of trouble, constantly.”

Even before Schuttas most recent arrest, they were afraid of him.

“I don’t even let my grandchildren outdoors when he’s outdoors because he just scares me.”

The Sheriff’s Department says everyone is safer with Schutta behind bars.

“He is a threat to the public,” Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree said.



Police say last week, Schutta left a package near the mailbox in front of the municipal center.

“The X-ray machine gave an image of what appeared to be and ultimately was a hand grenade.”



That’s not all, also inside a letter threatening a local judge and law enforcement.

“He talked about its time to start killing police officers.”



This isn’t the first time Schutta has been in trouble or made threats like this. Through the years he’s been arrested several times dating back to 2000.

The Mabbitts say they’re also aware of Schutta’s past.

“That’s how crazy he is and I understand he has threatened the police before,” Mabbitt said.



Hope this time he stays locked up for good.

“I’m glad he’s gone. I hope he never comes out.”