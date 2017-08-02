Glitter iPhone cases recalled after reports of chemical burns

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – More than a quarter-million glitter iPhone cases are being recalled after dozens of people say they were burned by the mixture when their case cracked.

It’s the hot iPhone accessory, a liquid glitter case sold online and at major retailers across the country, including Amazon and Victoria Secret.

After reports of burns for the cases, the company along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), issued a recall Tuesday.

“They can leak liquid and glitter and cause skin irritation and burns to consumers,” Patty Davis, Spokesperson for the U.S. CPSC, said.

The recall is for all cases made for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7 – a total 24 different models.

“One person reported some permanent scarring another reporting burns and swelling to her face leg and other body parts.”

While 24 people worldwide, 19 in the U.S. reported skin irritation and burns from the contents of the MixBin phone cases.

Others turned to social media about other brand’s liquid cases. One woman posting a rash she says came from her case and another posting a burn from a case. That case is now off the market.