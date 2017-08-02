Boil Water Advisory issued for Mechanicville, surrounding communities

Related Coverage Discolored water causes concern in Mechanicville

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A boil water advisory has been issued for Mechanicville.

The city has issued the order in connection with the brown water coming out of the tap. Officials say water samples found high levels of turbidity in the water.

Anyone living in Mechanicville, Stillwater, the Hemstreet Park neighborhood in Schaghticoke and the Pruyn Hill area in Halfmoon will need to boil their water or use bottled water.

The City of Mechanicville has been working with the New York State Department of Health to determine the cause of the elevated turbidity levels. We will inform you when turbidity returns to appropriate levels and when you no longer need to boil your water.

For more information, please call the City of Mechanicville at (518) 664-3751 or the New York State Department of Health at (518) 793-3893.